‘Nigeria to get Directory for Women in Business’

President of the African Women Entrepreneur-ship Programme (AWEP), Mrs Angela Ajala, has said the association will soon launch a directory for women in export business.

Ajala, who spoke at the sidelines of the MSMEs Day, recently, said the directory was to make it easy to reach women entrepreneurs.

“We are bringing out a directory for women that are in export. Many times, people want to buy things from Nigeria but they don’t know where to go. Whether ginger, turmeric or garri, they don’t know where to go. The National Directory for Women in Export is going to solve that problem.

“It will be placed in all embassies, commercial areas and relevant agencies like SMEDAN, NEPC, NEXIM, so our women can begin to get the visibility they need to get their products out there,” she said.

Ajala said the directory, which will be launched at the Annual General Meeting of AWEP coming up next month, will have about 500 women and would be a one-stop shop for information of women into export business.

The AWEP president also urged women to formalize their businesses so as to get visibility.

“Women should begin to formalise their businesses to give them the visibility they need. Their businesses should be structured and registered with CAC. They want to see your management profile and audited account. All the things that are needed to give you proper structure and corporate governance should be in place,” Ajala said.

