Breaking News
BREAKING: Reps probe missing N14.8bn in Customs Service
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria to commence global standard policing soon, Minister
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria to commence global standard policing soon, Minister

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
The Minister of Police Affairs Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi
The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

The Minister, Ministry of Police Affairs, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has expressed optimism in the 9th Assembly for a quick passage of the Bill on Police Reforms and Police Academy.

According to him, the bill will allow the country to commence global standard policing to curb insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT

While appreciating the leadership of the Senate and the United Kingdom’s Policy and Advocacy Centre for organising a retreat on Friday, 13th December, 2019 at Ikeja, Lagos, he enjoined all stakeholders present to seize the opportunity to perfect the two Bills before passage to the Senate for second reading.

Odutayo Oluseyi, Head of the ministry’s Press and Public Relations, said in a statement on Monday that Dingyadi, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, said the Ministry of Police Affairs was in support of the review and updating of the Police Reform Bill and Police Academy Bill.

“I strongly believe that this exercise will launch the Nigeria Police Force and indeed, the internal security machinery of the nation to global standard; such that it will be able to tackle frontally, the myriads of security challenges confronting the nation,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Hilaru Dauda Jika, said the purpose of the retreat was to create wider public awareness of the importance of the Bill and also engage with the leadership of the Nigerian Police, Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission and all relevant stakeholders to get their buy- in and present a robust Bill to the Senate for ease of passage.

The two-day retreat had in attendance top hierarchy of the Police Force, Ministry of Police Affairs, Police Service Commission, Non – governmental organisations with various paper presentations.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.