‘Nigeria to become third biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas’

The Nigeria LNG Limited’s Alumni Association has said with the Final Investment Decision (FID) on NLNG’s Train Seven project, Nigeria will soon become the world’s third-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas.

They said the project would open door for a stronger Nigerian economy, create more jobs and attract foreign investment.

The members of the association in a statement signed by the Chairman of NLNG Alumni Association Board of Trustees, Mr. Grant Akata and the Chairman of the association’s interim management committee, Mr. Kayode Atanda described the move as long-awaited.

“Building on the previous six trains, this important step will increase NLNG’s production capacity from 22 million metric tons (MTPA) yearly to 30million MPTA, bringing into the country about US $10billion in foreign investment and create over 10,000 jobs during construction,” they said.

They congratulated the Federal Government, NLNG shareholders and the management and staff of the company on the major milestone and pledged their willingness to continue to support the company in its efforts to monetize Nigeria’s abundant natural gas and to end gas flaring in the Niger Delta region.

