Nigeria: Teachers council to weed out unqualified teachers

Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) will begin a monitoring exercise to weed out unqualified teachers across the country in January 2020.

TRCN Registrar and Chief Executive, Professor Josiah Ajiboye disclosed this during the 2020 budget defence before the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Services.

He said the 31st December, 2019 deadline issued by Federal Government to phase-out quacks from the teaching profession remained sacrosanct.

Ajiboye said the monitoring exercise will commence in January 2020 across the country.

The chairman of the House committee, Julius Ihumbvere, (APC,Edo) commended the Council for its various initiatives and ingenuity.

He however, urged the council to improve its revenue generation.

