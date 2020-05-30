Nigeria targets $10pb crude oil production cost

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is intensifying efforts to peg a Unit Operating Cost (UOC) of crude oil production per barrel at $10 by 2021, the Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said.

Nigeria, Libya, and Venezuela have the highest total cost of producing crude oil at $17 per barrel, $23.80 per barrel, and $23.50 per barrel, respectively.

However, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have the lowest total production cost at $9.9 per barrel and $8.50 per barrel, respectively.

But Kyari said by 2021, the $10 per barrel target would take effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

Kyari who spoke at a virtual conference with editors on Thursday, said the UOC for the 2019 full year performance exceeded the target $10 per barrel in all cases.

He said reported performance for the first quarter of 2020 highlighted the need for further cost optimization as UOC figures were above the target of $10 per barrel in all cases.

Kyari stated that in the 2020 revised budget some of the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) companies used figures indicative of UOC above $10 per barrel.

He said Nigeria would adhere to the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cuts, saying the country would produce 1.142 million barrels per day in May and June, 1.495 million barrels between July and December and 1.579 million barrels per day between January 2021 and April 2022.

Another area of interest is to crash crude oil production cost in order to create the market for Nigeria’s crude and make the country the preferred choice destination for foreign direct investment, he said.

Kyari has also promised that the nation’s refineries would be repaired and made to function optimally under his watch.

He revealed that Integrated Data Services Limited, the NNPC subsidiary that focuses on seismic data acquisition, processing and storage, can now operate independently without subvention.

Non-OPEC members whose production costs are much higher than Nigeria’s are Brazil at nearly $49 per barrel, Canada at $41 per barrel and United States at $36 per barrel.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App