Nigeria taking proactive measures against Coronavirus, Lassa, others – Gbajabiamila

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Wednesday said the federal government is taking proactive measures to prevent Coronavirus from entering the country.

Speaking at the resumption of the House Plenary after its six weeks recess today, he said that all health management agencies in the country are already on red alert to tackle Lassa Fever and surveillance on Coronavirus that is fast spreading in China with significant casualties.

He said: “My office has been briefed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on our nation’s preparedness to prevent the occurrence of this disease here in Nigeria, as well as contingency plans to prevent escalation.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App