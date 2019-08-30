Nigeria still has 23 million unemployed youth roaming streets – NDE

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) Director-General Dr Nasiru Ladan Argungu has said there are about 23 Million unemployed youths roaming streets across the country.

The DG said the federal government is doing everything possible to reduce the figure by vowing to get majority of the Youth out of poverty through job creation.

He disclosed the figure shortly after the disbursement of N10,000 to 250 youth and Women under the Micro Enterprises Enhancement Scheme (MEES ) in collaboration with Musa Halilu Ahmed Foundation held in Kaduna State.

He added that so far statistics pu‎t the number of unemployed youth in Nigeria from 17-23 million which is why the Federal Government is working towards providing jobs to 100 million youth in the next 10 years, through job creation.

Dr Argungu said NDE alone have trained and empowered thousands of Nigerian youths across the country since its establishment.

He added that some of the youth trained were given startup packs to set up their businesses as he commended the Musa Halilu foundation ‎for collaborating with NDE to provide funds to be disbursed to the 250 low income earners citizens in the state.

