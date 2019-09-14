Nigeria shares a lot with Jamaica – Esmond Reid

ADVERTISEMENT

Esmond Clair Reid is the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria. In this interview, he speaks on his recent appointment and a lot more on Jamaica-Nigeria relations.

DT: What is the current state of Nigeria-Jamaica relations?

H.C. Reid: The state of our relations is very good; we cooperate bilaterally in many areas. In fact, there is a Jamaican-Nigerian joint commission which is supposed to be holding a meeting by the first quarter of 2020, and that joint commission will allow us to look at key areas for cooperation, set targets and determine how we will move the relationship forward.

We are finding more and more Nigerians who are looking towards visiting Jamaica for tourism, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations. Jamaica has become very important to Nigeria and Nigeria has become important to Jamaica too. Many Nigerians are in Jamaica working in education, health, craft and so on. In fact, the Nigerian government has loaned us some experts in craft making, which is very important for our tourism industry and small businesses development. There are many areas of cooperation and we appreciate that.

DT: What are the things you hope to achieve during your tenure in Nigeria?

H.C. Reid: I hope to secure opportunities for increased trade, investment, cultural and technical cooperation between Jamaica and Nigeria. There are untapped potentials on either side, and I am committed to pursuing all opportunities to enhance cooperation at different levels between Jamaica and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

DT: What are the prospects of the relationship?

H.C. Reid: They will grow and increase. Certainly, here in Abuja, the Jamaican High Commission will be very much at the forefront of the effort to strengthen the relations. I am here with a clear determination and mandate to enhance the relations, take them forward in a very meaningful way, and of course, I value the support that I get from Nigeria in different areas; from the average person on the street to people in the different ministries and agencies I’ve been working with and I expect to work with during the time that I would be here. The average Nigerian shows significant level of respect and courtesy to persons in high office; it is commendable.

DT: How long have you been in the foreign service of your country?

H.C. Reid: Almost 29 years. I joined the ministry immediately after completing my bachelor’s degree at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Before I was appointed, I was the Under-Secretary in the Jamaican Foreign Trade Division. I also served in various capacities in the ministry, as well as Jamaica’s diplomatic missions in London, Bonn, Berlin, Brussels, Geneva and so on.

DT: What are your challenges so far?

H.C. Reid: There is nothing that is insurmountable. There is no challenge I can’t work through or work around to be able to get our objectives realised. I think Nigerians are a very supportive people; very much like Jamaicans. We have a historical link and you’ll see that laid out if you visit Jamaica. You will see many cultural traits like the ones here in Nigeria. We know how to overcome challenges and we are going to make everything work as meaningfully as possible.

DT: What are some major achievements of Jamaica since its independence?

H.C. Reid: The list is so long. For a small island in the Caribbean, Jamaica has really achieved a lot globally. Of course, we have our contributions in terms of international relations. Jamaica was the first country to call for recognition of a year for human rights in the United Nations (UN); that was a big achievement. We contributed to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, helped to get focus on the rights of countries seeking decolonisation, and we’ve contributed to international peace and security.

Currently, in the area of sports, we’ve given the world some of the finest sprinters and athletes; both male and female. We have Usain Bolt, Merlene Ottey, Don Quarrie and so many more.

DT: You have been on diplomatic mission to many places. Where is your favourite?

H.C. Reid: I have been to many countries, and each country I visit, I try to appreciate everything about it. So it’s hard to pick one. However, I spent a lot of time in Europe. I like Switzerland, Germany and the UK. I like countries here in Africa too such as Kenya, and Nigeria is gradually growing on me. I’ve just arrived here and I’m sure by the time I leave, Nigeria will be at the top of the list.

DT: How would you compare Abuja with Kingston, the capital city of Jamaica?

H.C. Reid: Abuja is bigger than Kingston in terms of population and size, but as capitals, they are still quite similar. Commercial activity is very pronounced in both places. I can also see how important religion is in Abuja. This is another thing that is common in Kingston; religion is a big part of Kingston.

DT: What is your favourite quote?

H.C. Reid: “With God all things are possible” from the Bible.

