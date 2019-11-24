Nigeria set to host global EITI chief, Mark Robinson

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is set to host the Head of International Secretariat of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) based in Oslo, Norway, Mark Robinson, who arrives in Nigeria on a working visit on Monday.

Mr. Mark is visiting Nigeria to access the level and impacts of EITI implementation in the country.

The visit is also designed to review progress made so far by Nigeria in the implementation of EITI standards as part of the overall ongoing reforms agenda in Nigeria’s oil, gas and mining sector.

A statement from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) said that while in Abuja, the EITI chief executive is scheduled to visit the Minister of Finance, Budget & National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Mines & Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite.

Mark Robinson and his team will hold consultative meetings with the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kyari.

He will also meet with the Executive Secretary, the Board, management and staff of the NEITI, the domestic branch of the global organization.

The EITI chief will also hold interactive session with the civil society/media and later address a press conference in Abuja before proceeding to Lagos in continuation of his visit.

While in Lagos, he will meet with the management of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), as well as oil and gas companies under the platform of NEITI-Companies Forum.

The EITI International Secretariat, led by Mark Robinson, is coordinating and overseeing the affairs of 53 member implementing countries of the global organization.

