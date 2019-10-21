Nigeria saves over N230bn from IPPIS implementation – AGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Accountant-General of the Federation, AGF, Ahmed Idris, said that N230 billion has been saved for the country after the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in three years.

IPPIS, an information Communications Technology (ICT) project, was initiated by the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of payroll administration for its Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Speaking during budget defence, before the Senate Committee on Finance, Idris gave the break down of Nigeria’s gains as N50b, N100b and N80b in 2017, 2018 and 2019 respectively.

He said the money realised would have been lost to fictitious payment of salaries and pensions.

He said, once workers in public universities and polytechnics are enrolled on the IPPIS payment scheme, more money will be made for government through the Public Finance Reform Initiative.

“In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive in his 2020 budget speech that all federal government workers must be enlisted. So, workers in those tertiary institutions would be compelled to submit to government decision,” he said.

The chairman, Senate committee on Finance, Senator Solomon Adeola Olamilekan commended the Office of the Accountant General for its many reform Initiatives in public finance.

The Senator said there should be concerted effort by revenue generating agencies to meet the N3.17 trillion from “Other Revenues” in the 2020 budget proposal.

