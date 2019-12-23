Nigeria risks US sanctions — Anti-Hate Speech Bill sponsor

ADVERTISEMENT

The sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, says Nigeria is faced with impending sanctions by the United State following her inclusion on the ‘special watchlist’ of the American Government over high cases of religious and ethnic persecution.

Abdullahi, in a statement he signed yesterday, cited the recent announcement by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, of Nigeria’s inclusion in the religion violations’ list.

Abdullahi, who is also deputy chief whip of the Senate, said the bill was receiving strong support from Nigerians.

He said: “Like I’ve always stated, only those who are against the unity of Nigeria will oppose the bill by hiding under the guise of protecting free speech.”

According to him, anti-hate speech law is needed to save Nigeria from ethno-religious violence

“Before Nigeria is consumed by religious and ethnic violence, we must all rise to save the country from people using hate speech for personal gains,” he said.

