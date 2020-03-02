Nigeria releases Falconets list ahead World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria has released the list of the U20 women’s football team, Falconets, ahead of their 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against their counterparts from Burkina Faso this month.

The team will set up camp in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja as from Tuesday, according to Ademola Olajire, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)’s spokesman.

The first leg of the second round qualifying fixture will take place at the August 4 Stadium in Ouagadougou on Saturday, 21st March, with the return leg a week later at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

Two–time World Cup runners-up, Nigeria, have participated at every edition of the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 18 years ago. This year’s finals will be co-hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

At the weekend, NFF approved the appointment of Coach Moses Adukwu as 1st Assistant Coach, with Bilikisu Tijani as 2nd Assistant and Audu Yahaya as Goalkeepers’ Trainer of the Falconets.

Adukwu, who will hold forth as head of the technical crew pending the appointment of a Head Coach, has called up 40 players to begin preparations for the clash with the fellow West Africans, who edged out Gambia 3-2 on aggregate in the first round of the campaign.

There are six goalkeepers, 10 defenders, 10 midfielders and 14 strikers on the roster.

Goalkeepers: Rita Akarekor (Bayelsa Queens); Christiana Obia (Osun Babes); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Omini Oyono (Confluence Queens); Christy Obis (Osun Babes); Nelly Ekeh (Bayelsa Queens)

Defenders: Omowunmi Oshobukola (Sunshine Queens); Chdinma Okeke (Madrid CFF, Spain); Esther Momoh (Confuence Queens); Ifeoma Ikenokwalu (Rivers Angels); Sarah Oloduba (Osun Babes); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Akudo Ogbonna (Sunshine Queens); Ifeoma Paulinus (Rivers Angels); Rebecca Ajimuda (Edo Queens); Tosin Dameline (Sunshine Queens)

Midfielders: Mary Saiki (Nasarawa Amazons); Basirat Amoo (Confluence Queens); Folasade Ijamilusi (FC Robo); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Onyenezide (FC Robo); Rose Ekong (Sunshine Queens); Mary Adeyemi (Osun Babes); Suliat Abideen (Sunshine Queens); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Patricia Innocent (Sunshine Queens)

Forwards: Dooshima Tarnum (Nasarawa Amazons); Grace Igboamalu (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Christopher; Rafiat Sule; Gift Monday (FC Robo); Mary Anjor (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Adeboye; Blessing Okpe (Rivers Angels); Augusta Nwamaka (Confluence Queens); Marian Ezenagu (Rivers Angels); Mary Alfred (Confluence Queens); Precious Vincent (Sunshine Queens); Joy Omewa (Confluence Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App