Nigeria records 95% growth in cooking gas utilization, says PPPRA

Domestic utilization of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas which was around 40,000 Metric Tonnes (MT) in January 2018 has hit about 78,000 MT in July 2019, indicating about 95 percent increase.

The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), Abdulkadir Saidu, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said it was gratifying to note that the efforts of government, industry operators and regulators in deepening LPG penetration is paying off as the nation continues to record rapid growth in the utilisation of LPG in the country.

The Executive Secretary explained that while domestic utilization ranged between 40,000 MT and 54,000 MT from January to April 2018, July 2019 monthly utilization hit 78,000 MT.

This figure, he said, is expected to increase in the months ahead as some of government and industry initiatives take root.

Correspondingly, he said there has been a steady decrease in Kerosene utilization within the same period indicating that Nigerians are increasingly finding value in the switch to LPG from household kerosene for cooking and other domestic purposes.

Saidu assured Nigerians that government, regulators, operators and other stakeholders will remain focused on the formulation and implementation of a stream of policies that will see to the actualisation of the 5m Metric Tons cumulative target by the year 2022.

