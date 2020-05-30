Breaking News
Nigeria records 553 new cases of COVID-19
By Daily Trust Online 

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 553 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases were reported in 14 states and the FCT (Abuja).

The breakdown of the new cases:  Lagos-378, FCT-52, Delta-23, Edo-22, Rivers-14, Ogun-13 and Kaduna-12.

Others are Kano-9, Borno-7, Katsina-6, Jigawa-5, Oyo-5, Yobe-3, Plateau-3 and Osun-1

The country has now confirmed 9, 855 cases since the index case was reported in February.

2,856 cases have been treated and discharged while 273 deaths was recorded.

