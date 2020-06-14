Nigeria records 501 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday

ADVERTISEMENT

A total 501 new cases of COVID19 were reported on Saturday maintaining a high rate of confirmed infections the country has this week.

Lagos recorded 195 of the cases and Abhja 50, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Its breakdown shows:

Lagos-195

FCT-50

Kano-42

Kaduna-27

Edo-26

Oyo-22

Imo-21

Gombe-17

Benue-12

Enugu-12

Delta-11

Anambra-11

Ebonyi-10

Nasarawa-9

Ogun-9

Bauchi-8

Kebbi-4

Akwa Ibom-3

Jigawa-3

Katsina-3

Yobe-2

Borno-2

Kwara-1

Ondo-1

The new infections bring the country’s cumulative total to 1,5682 confirmed.

But 5,101 have been discharged from hospital and another 407 people have died.



