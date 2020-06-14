  1. Home
  2. Health
  3. Nigeria records 501 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria records 501 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday

By Daily Trust Online 

A total 501 new cases of COVID19 were reported on Saturday maintaining a high rate of confirmed infections the country has this week.

Lagos recorded 195 of the cases and Abhja 50, according to data released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Its breakdown shows:

Lagos-195
FCT-50
Kano-42
Kaduna-27
Edo-26
Oyo-22
Imo-21
Gombe-17
Benue-12
Enugu-12
Delta-11
Anambra-11
Ebonyi-10
Nasarawa-9
Ogun-9
Bauchi-8
Kebbi-4
Akwa Ibom-3
Jigawa-3
Katsina-3
Yobe-2
Borno-2
Kwara-1
Ondo-1

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The new infections bring the country’s cumulative total to 1,5682 confirmed.

But 5,101 have been discharged from hospital and another 407 people have died.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.