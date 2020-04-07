  1. Home
  2. Online Special
  3. Nigeria records 16 new cases as coronavirus spreads to more states
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria records 16 new cases as coronavirus spreads to more states

By Online Published Date
A 300 – bed coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation and treatment centre being set-up in Idu, FCT.

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

The body disclosed that with the new cases, Nigeria now has a total of 254 confirmed cases, spreads across 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Sixteen new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 10 in Lagos, 2 in the FCT, 2 in Oyo, 1 in Delta and 1 in Katsina

As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths,” NCDC posted on Twitter.

The states with the confirmed cases are Lagos- 130; FCT- 50; Osun- 20; Oyo- 11; Edo- 11; Bauchi- 6; Akwa Ibom- 5; Kaduna- 5 and Ogun- 4
While others are Enugu- 2; Ekiti- 2; Rivers-2; Benue- 1; Ondo- 1; Kwara- 2; Delta- 1 and Katsina-1.

Meanwhile the Federal Government had said that Chloroquine had been found in some works in a test-tube to treat the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stated this on Tuesday at the seventh joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force (PTF) on COVID-19 after the PTF on COVID-19 visited some of the isolation centres in Lagos state.

He, however, said it was not yet clear if it will also work internally on the body.

ALSO READ: Katsina records first death from coronavirus

Similarly, Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug, has been found to kill coronavirus in the laboratory within 48, say researchers at the Australia’s Monash University.

Ivermectin is used to treat parasitic infestations, from head lice and scabies to river blindness and some worm infestation.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.