Nigeria ready to host Africa track Cycling Cup – Massari

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN), President, Giandomenico Massari has declared the country’s readiness to host a hitch-free maiden 2019 Africa Track Cup Championship.

The championship is scheduled to run from July 26 to 28, 2019 at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated this during a press conference yesterday while revealing that cycling teams from 10 African countries will be competing in the championship

“This is the maiden edition of the cycling Africa Cup in the continent and is the first championship that Nigeria will be hosting since the Velodrome was built in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No fewer than 100 participants would feature in the competition from ten countries namely, Guinea, Burkina Faso, Liberia, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Republic of Benin, Burundi, Egypt, Morocco and Nigeria”.

“There will be international coaches that will coordinate the activities during the games, also coaching courses for track and other aspects of the sports will be held.”

The president therefore called on corporate organizations to contribute their quota to the development of the sports in the country.

“We want to make cycling one of the fastest growing sports in the country and to boost athletes because we have the potential that can place Nigeria in the cycling world map.

“We want sponsors that believe in the sports to come partner with the federation because the game is beyond sports, it has health benefits to human and also environmental friendly which can ease the congestion of road transportation,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App