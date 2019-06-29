  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigeria pledges continued support for ICC
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria pledges continued support for ICC

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) receives a souvenir from the President, International Criminal Court, Justice Chile Eboe-Osuji, during his courtesy visit at the State House in Abuja yesterday Photo: State House

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said  Nigeria would continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) as much as possible to enable it fulfill its mandate.

Hosting the president of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, a Nigerian, at the State House in Abuja, Buhari appealed to developed countries to take the ICC more seriously in order to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ICC provides a moral strength for victims to receive justice against internal and external injustice,” he said.

He commended Judge Eboe-Osuji for the achievements of the ICC under his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he had congratulated Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration for a second term.

Appealing to Buhari to continue to support the ICC, he urged African leaders whose countries have not ratified the Rome Statute which established the court to do the needful.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.