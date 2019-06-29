Nigeria pledges continued support for ICC

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said Nigeria would continue to support the International Criminal Court (ICC) as much as possible to enable it fulfill its mandate.

Hosting the president of the ICC, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, a Nigerian, at the State House in Abuja, Buhari appealed to developed countries to take the ICC more seriously in order to strengthen the rule of law and democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The ICC provides a moral strength for victims to receive justice against internal and external injustice,” he said.

He commended Judge Eboe-Osuji for the achievements of the ICC under his presidency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, he had congratulated Buhari on his re-election and successful inauguration for a second term.

Appealing to Buhari to continue to support the ICC, he urged African leaders whose countries have not ratified the Rome Statute which established the court to do the needful.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App