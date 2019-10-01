Nigeria picks interest in world skills competition

Nigeria has indicated interest in the membership of the World Skills Competition, a global body established to promote quality acquisition of employable skills in line with international standards.
The Director-General of Industrial Training Fund, Sir Joseph Ari, disclosed this when the Technical Delegate of World Skill Italy, Thomas Pardeller, visited him at ITF Corporate Office in Abuja.
Ari said Nigeria’s membership of the global body became necessary to further boost capacity building and skills acquisition for teeming unemployed youths and women in the country.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY
He said this would complement the efforts of ITF’s programmes and enable the Agency to further realise its goals and objectives for the country.