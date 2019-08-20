Nigeria petitions Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry over killing of Nigerian

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has formally petitioned the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police Department in Kharkiv and demanded full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing to death of a Nigerian medical doctor, Bolade Ibukun Ejemai, by a lady identified as Victoria Popravko, allegedly with the connivance of her dad in Ukraine.

The Nigeria Embassy in Ukraine delivered the Federal Government’s message to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Police Department in Kharkiv, Ukraine, according to Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

“It was reported that our Embassy in Ukraine have engaged with both the host Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Police department in Kharkiv, informing them of the concern of the federal government over the death of Dr. Ibukun.

“We have therefore requested for a full and thorough investigation into the circumstance surrounding his demise, with a view to ensuring that justice is carried out,” Dabiri-Erewa said in a statement.

The NIDCOM Chairman added that Nigerian Embassy in Ukraine has called a meeting aimed at having further discussions on the matter with the affected stakeholders

She described the killing of Dr. Ibukun as a sad one and prayed unto God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Giving details of how it happened, Dr. Ajayi, a friend of the deceased, said, “Victoria Popravko invited Ibukun Ejemai over to her house on Friday, August 8, 2019, to talk things over in the morning.

“They have had some prior discussions which nobody really knew for sure as they were in a relationship. He went over to hers; it was not his first time visiting her but turned out to be his last.

“They got into some arguments and one thing led to another; she stabbed him in his abdomen, twice, puncturing a couple of organs and landing him in coma. He lost about 40 percent of his blood volume and that led him to a very critical condition.

“He was taken in for the first surgery on the same day and after almost 24 hours for him to get conscious, he opened his eyes and was able to recognise people.

“Then, he told his side of the story about how Victoria’s father allegedly realised that he was not dead after the stab wound and went ahead to hit him with a hammer on his head.”

