Nigeria owes Funtua debt of gratitude – Obasanjo

By Peter Moses, Abeokuta   
A former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in a statement yesterday in Abeokuta by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, described Funtua’s demise as “grievous loss to the country and his family.”

He said Nigeria owed the Late Funtua debt of gratitude for his invaluable contributions to the development of both public and private sectors.

He described Funtua as a well-respected elder-statesman, an accomplished business mogul/publisher, an astute politician and a frontline industrialist whose various contributions to the development of governance and public administration “have ensured for him an evergreen memory in the hearts of many admirers and associates.”

“For his patriotism, courage, frankness and steadfastness, Malam Isa-Funtua will be long remembered by those who knew him and those who care about the evolution of a virile democratic culture in our nation. We pray that the Almighty will forgive him his sins and comfort his family and friends,” Obasanjo said.

