Nigeria overburdened by high number of out-of-school, says Lawan

Senate Presidemt Ahmad Lawan says Nigeria is still heavily burdened with a high number of out-of-school children; the situation which, according to him, portends a grave danger for the country and is unacceptable.

Lawan, in a statement yesterday by his spokesman, Ola Awoniyi, to commemorate this year’s Children’s Day, said the surest route to a happy and fulfilling future for children was to provide them quality education and healthcare, and to protect them against all forms of abuse.

He urged all states of the federation to domesticate the Child Rights Act.

The Act, enacted in 2003, guarantees, among others, the right of a child to free, compulsory and universal primary education.

“I want to use the opportunity of this occasion to assure our children that the National Assembly is fully aware of the challenges that they face and will continue to work to guarantee them and our country a better future.”

Lawan called for collaboration between the Federal and state governments in comprehensively addressing issues relating to the plight of Nigerian children.

He also urged parents to dutifully play their own role in providing the immediate needs for their children, for the future peace of the children, parents and the country.

