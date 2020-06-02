Nigeria opens licensing round for marginal fields

ADVERTISEMENT

For the first time in about two decades, the Nigerian Government on Monday launched its first licensing round for marginal oilfields in the country.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) disclosed this in a statement posted on its Twitter field.

The Department stated: “A total of 57 fields located on land, swamp and shallow offshore terrains are on offer.”

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had revoked 11marginal fields’ licences, including the Ororo field, OML 95, and the Dawes Island Marginal Oil Field, formerly called OML 54 licenses in April this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The decision was challenged by some licensees in court after which Lagos court judges on May 27 ordered that the Ororo field, OML 95, and the Dawes Island Marginal Oil Field fields should not be included by the government in the bidding round.

Owena Oil and Gas Ltd, the licensee of OML 95 was quoted as saying by Reuters that the DPR revoked its licence without recourse to it while Eurafric Energy Limited also challenged the revocation of Dawes Island.

Daily Trust could not confirm if the affected fields were part of the 57 fields opened for licensing round as at the time of going to press.

Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks that are typically developed by indigenous companies.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App