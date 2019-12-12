Nigeria Omar Farouq emerges Sec Gen for  African Oil Producers group

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) has appointed Nigeria’s Dr. Omar Farouq Ibrahim as the Secretary General of the organisation.

The appointment is for three years and subject to renewal. He takes over from Mr. Mahaman Laouan Gaya from Niger.

Dr. Farouq’s appointment was announced by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva at the end of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of APPO on Thursday in Abuja.

Sylva who is the current APPO President while reading a communique at the end of the session said the council of ministers also unanimously appointed the Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of Niger and the Minister of Energy of the Peoples Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria as President and Vice president for the 2020 fiscal year.

