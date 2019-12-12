Breaking News
Bill to check discrimination against female police officers scales second reading in Senate
  1. Home
  2. Next Level
  3. Nigeria Omar Farouq emerges Sec Gen for  African Oil Producers group
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria Omar Farouq emerges Sec Gen for  African Oil Producers group

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date

The African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) has appointed Nigeria’s Dr. Omar Farouq Ibrahim as the Secretary General of the organisation.

The appointment is for three years and subject to renewal. He takes over from Mr. Mahaman Laouan Gaya from Niger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Farouq’s appointment was announced by Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva at the end of the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of APPO on Thursday in Abuja.

Sylva who is the current APPO President while reading a communique at the end of the session said the council of ministers also unanimously appointed the Minister of Petroleum of the Republic of Niger and the Minister of Energy of the Peoples Democratic and Popular Republic of Algeria as President and Vice president for the 2020 fiscal year.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.