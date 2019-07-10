Nigeria needs huge private capital to close $3trn infrastructure gap – AfDB

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has said out of the 63 boardroom deals presented at the 2018 Africa Investment Forum held in Johannesburg South Africa, Nigeria had five deals worth $7bn.

This it said represents 14.9 percent of the total deals accounted for the continent, and 43 percent of the deals accounted for the West African region.

The AfDB Senior Director Nigeria Country Department, Mr. Ebrima Fall, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday at its 2nd Nigeria Roadshow of the Africa Investment Forum held in collaboration with the Africa Finance Corporation whose mandate is to bridge Africa’s infrastructure investment gap through the provision of debt and equity finance, project development, technical and financial advisory services.

He also said “at the 2018 Africa Investment Forum, West Africa accounted for 36% of the deals that were closed. 19 projects worth $16.1bn were presented, of which 16 projects valued at $13.1bn secured investment. Our region grossed the highest value in deals followed by the host region accounting for 22.7 percent.’’

Africa wide, he said, deals worth a total of $46.9bn were discussed with 49 deals valued at $38.7bn secured.

He said though Nigeria accounted for a significant number of the deals, Nigeria can do more with the huge infrastructure gap that require massive investments.

According to Mr. Fall “even with gross international reserves of about $45bn and a pension fund of about N8 trillion, Nigeria will need a considerable amount of private finance to bridge its cumulative infrastructural needs of about $3trn by 2024. The time for bridging this gap is now.”

