Nigeria must solve its corruption problem itself-Deputy Speaker, Korean National Assembly

The Chairman of the Nigeria/Korea Parliamentary Friendship Association and Deputy Speaker of the Republic of Korea National Assembly, Lee Ju-yong, has called on Nigeria to find its own ways of tackling its corruption problem from within as it is a huge impediment to growth.

Speaking in Abuja, during a visit to the Korean Cultural Centre, Mr Lee, who led a delegation of South Korean parliamentarians to the May 29 inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari, said his country has had corruption issues and has taken a tough stand against the practice and hence Nigeria must also find solutions that work for it.

“I hope the corruption problem in Nigeria will be solved by the people of Nigeria by themselves and I have introduced the Korean experience of getting rid of corruption and I hope Nigeria will soon arrive at that place where corruption is no longer a major issue. We parliamentarians should try to tackle corruption through cooperation and exchange of experiences,” he said.

Transparency International rates South Korea as the 45th least corrupt nation out of 175 in its corruption perception index with corruption mostly limited to top level public offices.

Former Korean President Lee Myung Bak was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison for graft and other offences while two of his successors, Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, were also convicted for corruption after leaving office.

Nigeria is ranked 144 out of 175 in the 2019 Transparency International ranking.

Mr Lee, who was also at the 2015 presidential inauguration in Abuja, said there are greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the economic, cultural and sporting sectors and promised he would try to ensure there are top level exchanges between presidents of the two countries.

“I will try to convince the Korean president to visit Nigeria and I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to visit Korea to further the ties between our two great countries,” Mr. Lee said.

While commenting on the recent peace talks in the Korean Peninsula, Mr. Lee is sceptical of the sincerity of the North Korean leadership over nuclear disarmament in the peninsula saying, “Denuclearisation is essential but I am not sure the North Korean leader has real intentions to disarm. The world, including Nigeria, has a role to play in nuclear disarmament”.

North and South Korea are technically still at war since the outbreak of the Korean war in 1950, with hostilities ceasing following the signing of an armistice in July 1953.

