Nigeria must embrace electronic voting to sustain democracy — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says Nigeria must embrace electronic voting to sustain its democratic values.

He also urged the ninth National Assembly to take a look at what happened in the 2019 elections and modify the nation’s laws to prevent a repeat in the 2023 elections

Speaking in Port Harcourt yesterday at a lecture/book presentation to mark the second term inauguration of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, he said if democracy must endure, the democratic process must be developed in a way people would have confidence in the electoral process.

The former president called for establishment of independent security agencies that will provide security during elections.

He said: “The African Union must come up with a code of conduct for security operatives that participate in elections.”

Wike said insecurity continued to thrive in the country because the nation had refused to listen to the cries for justice.

