  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Nigeria miss out on Olympics as Faleye wastes great chance
ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria miss out on Olympics as Faleye wastes great chance

By . Published Date

Nigeria missed out on a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament when they were held 0-0 by South Africa in Cairo on Friday.

Unmarked Sunday Faleye wasted a great chance to snatch victory for the Nigerians in the final minute by heading a cross wide when a goal seem inevitable.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivory Coast edged Zambia 1-0 through a goal from centre-back Kouadio-Yves Dabila in the other Group B match of an eight-nation qualifying competition.

The final group matches were played simultaneously in the Egyptian capital with all four countries in contention for semi-finals places before the kick-offs.

Ivory Coast (six points) topped the final standings followed by South Africa (five) and they advanced to the semi-finals next Tuesday while Nigeria (four) and Zambia (one) head home.

Impressive Group A winners Egypt will face South Africa at the penultimate stage followed by the Ivory Coast against Group A runners-up Ghana.

The semi-finals winners are guaranteed places at the Tokyo Olympics while the losers get a second chance in the third place play-off to fill the third and last African slot.

Egypt have competed at Olympic football tournaments 11 times — a record for an African nation, but have never collected medals.

Ghana will be seeking a seventh appearance, South Africa a third and the Ivory Coast a second at a tournament where Nigeria (1996) and Cameroon (2000) have won gold.

Olympic qualifying is restricted to under-23 footballers, but three ‘over-age’ stars are permitted at the finals. (AFP)

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.