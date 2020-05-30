Nigeria marching to greatness – FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says with the leadership provided by President Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria is marching on steadily to join the comity of great nations.

Mohammed, who spoke at a press conference in Abuja yesterday to mark the first anniversary of the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that “Change is never easy, and the birth of a new nation comes with pains.”

He said the federal government thanked Nigerians for their support and perseverance, reassuring of its unrelenting commitment to make life more meaningful.

On the achievements of the present administration, he said the president was taking Nigeria to the “next level of irreversible change for the better”.

He said though the COVID-19 pandemic might have briefly slowed down activities in infrastructure, work was set to resume in over 50 major projects across 26 states.

He listed the projects as the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Expressway, the Owerri Interchange, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and the Port Harcourt-Enugu Expressway.

He said similarly, all was set for the commencement of road repairs in 92 locations across 24 states by the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency.

“Work has also continued on the laying of rail tracks on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge rail line, which has already commenced test-run,” he said.

According to him, as the second year of the second and last tenure of Buhari begins, the stage is set for the implementation of the greatest agricultural revolution in the history of Nigeria.

On COVID-19, he said: “The administration is not happy that Nigeria has even recorded a single case of COVID-19 or a single death, but the figures we have today could have been much worse, but for a series of proactive actions and the right leadership by Mr. President.”

The minister said in the last one year alone, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission had recovered assets worth N81.23bn and secured 25 convictions.

He said on its part, the EFCC had secured 1,270 convictions and recovered huge amounts of money within the period under review.

“The recoveries include N32.6 billion, $10,348, 758,155 Pounds Sterling; 183,475 Euros; 294,950 Saudi Riyal; 2,800 Chinese Yuan; 300 Canadian Dollars and 500 CFA.

The 1,270 convictions include high profile ones such as the liquidation and forfeiture of the P&ID Nigeria Limited to the federal government after the conviction of the company for fraud and tax evasion.

