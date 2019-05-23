‘Nigeria maintains low hajj fare despite global increase’

ADVERTISEMENT

The state Muslims pilgrims welfare agencies have maintained a low hajj package for 2019 pilgrimage despite an increase in the fares across the world, Independent Hajj Reporters has said.

A statement signed by the civil society’s national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and publicity secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, commended the hajj agencies “for their efforts in keeping the cost of hajj within N1.5 million despite the increase in some hajj services in Saudi Arabia.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Countries like Gambia, Pakistan, Cameroun, and Bangladesh saw their 2019 hajj fare increased by 70% – 80%, the statement said.

“A breakdown of the 2019 Nigerian hajj fare shows that each pilgrim that paid N1.5 million will collect $800 (N288, 400) as basic travel allowance, two pairs of suitcases that cost N16, 000, and a set of uniform that cost N4, 000.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, each pilgrim will be fed twice for 35 days which costs about N85, 000. The remaining cost of the hajj package covers: Pilgrims accommodation in Makkah for 35 days, Madina 7 – 8 days, return air ticket, transportation within Saudi Arabia which has been increased by 70% by the authorities in the holy land as well as hajj services in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifa,” the NGO said.

It said the return air ticket that used to cost $1,750 has now been bargained downward to $1,550, while the pilgrims’ accommodation in Madina has also been brought down by $50.

The civil society said analysis of the fares shows that there is no increase in any component service that falls within the scope of states Muslim pilgrims’ welfare boards or National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

This year, Saudi Arabia has increased the cost of transportation by 70 percent, while Nigerian hajj stakeholders were able to peg down the cost of some hajj services, the 70 percent increment in the cost of transportation by Saudi Arabia has affected 2019 hajj fare worldwide, the statement said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App