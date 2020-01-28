  1. Home
Nigeria, Macao agree on transfer of sentenced persons

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has listed the benefits of the recently signed agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons between Nigeria and Macao.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently signed the instrument of ratification of the agreement for the transfer of sentenced persons with the Macao, which is a Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China.

In a statement signed by the media aide to the AGF, Dr Umar Gwandu, over the weekend, the AGF said the agreement was to enable such persons return to their places of origin, where language or cultural barriers were absent for the continuation of their sentence and rehabilitation.

Malami indicated that the agreement, which was signed on June 1, 2018, states in Article 12 that the cost of the transfer and transportation of sentenced persons should be borne by the transferring parties until the time of delivering the sentenced persons to the jurisdiction of the receiving party.

Meanwhile, the office of the AGF has announced that the British Court which last year awarded $9.6bn against Nigeria over a gas pipeline with P&ID has set timelines for the hearing of Nigeria’s application to set aside the arbitral award.

This followed Nigeria’s appearance in the matter on Friday to further push its case that the “‘contract’ was a highly orchestrated scam involving a cover up by ministers at the highest levels of office in the previous administration.”

