Nigeria loses N100m to foreign seeds

Nigeria is losing over N100million annually to production of tomatoes, pepper, cabbage, carrot, cucumbers and other vegetable seeds annually, the first Professor of Seeds and Technology in Nigeria and a Professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Sola Ajayi, has said.

He said Nigeria has poor and minimal proportions of seeds being produced locally, except for local vegetable crops.

The lecturer who spoke at a training for All Quality Control Officers of Seed Companies on New Methods to Controls Seed Production, organized by Nigeria Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) in Ibadan, said Government has done well in the last ten to fifteen years by capacitating the activities of National Agricultural Council.

The Don said; “Quality is the determinant of what we get from the seeds and that is why we need to train our people. Seed is a seed because we expected it to yield a crop that is productive. It is the productivity of the seed that we would harvest and the quality is what determines the output of the seed.

“If the quality of the seed is not good at the very beginning, it cannot yield a good fruit. By my conservative estimate, I’ll say Nigeria is losing over N100million annually to importation of feeds. This is because all the tomatoes seeds we plant are being imported from Italy. We have a very poor minimal proportions being produced locally except for crops like vegetables that are local. A lot of the vegetables and other farm produce that we are consuming in large quantities are being imported from Italy. We only use farmers save seed and recycle seed for local once. But those once that have commercial importance like tomatoes, pepper and other fruit like cucumbers, cabbage, carrot are imported.

“We don’t have to blame our universities and research institutes for the challenges because they can only work with resources available to them and the resources available from the government is nowhere near what is required. Meanwhile, in advance countries, these resources are not produce by government. We don’t have enough private sector investment in Nigeria but in advance countries, they are the once that drive because they are going to make business out of it.”

Earlier, the Director General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Dr. Phillip Olusegun-Ojo warned members to avoid complacency in their operations but rather, urged them to adopt best practice in the discharge of their duty.

The DG who was represented at the training by Dr. Ishiak Khalid, the Director Seed Certification and Quality Control of the council said; “we would continue to do the needful until we fully transform our seed certification and quality control system from the current manual process to a digital and electronic seed certification system. The seed industry in Nigeria is witnessing transformation; new innovations are being unpacked to make our job easier, more effective and efficient.”

