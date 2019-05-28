Nigeria joins 22 countries to implement African Air pact

ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst discordant tunes on the implementation of the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM), Nigeria has implemented the single market in line with the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD), Daily Trust reports.

The SAATM, which was created in January 2018 as part of the flagship project under the 2063 agenda by the African Union (AU), provides for full liberalization of air transport in African countries as a follow up to the 1988 and 1999 YD opening up African skies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust reports that already 23 African countries including Nigeria have endorsed the SAATM but the Airline Operators insist implementation of the SAATM would open up Nigeria’s air space to predatory practices citing the challenges being faced by indigenous carriers.

A document titled, “Implementation of Single Air Transport Market” by the Director-General of the NCAA seen by our correspondent indicated that Nigeria has embraced the SAATM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter which was reportedly sent to other African countries said Nigeria’s sky is fully liberalized.

“Pursuant to the implementation of the Declaration on the creation of a Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) in January, 2018 and the Solemn Commitment of the African Union (AU) member States with respect to the full implementation of the Yamoussoukro Decision (YD) on establishing the SAATM, the Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to state that it is fully committed to the immediate implementation of the YD under the terms of the Declaration of the Solemn Commitment in line with the AU Agenda 2063.

“In this regard, the Government of Nigeria wishes to notify other State Parties especially States that are signatories to the Declaration of Solemn Commitment that its sky is liberalized in accordance with the YD”.

However, domestic airlines in Nigeria insist Nigeria is not ripe for SAATM as it would breed “unfair competition”.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and the NCAA Director General, Capt. Mukhtar Usman had emphasized the importance of the SAATM and pledged the commitment of Nigeria to its full implementation.

Chairman of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema made reference to this “unfair competition” last week, describing it as illegal and called on the Federal Government to watch out for this. He said this was the main reason why the local airlines were opposed to SAATM ab initio.

He threatened to sue some airlines that fly into Nigeria but create bottlenecks for Nigerian airlines wishing to travel to their countries.

“What happens is a situation whereby they come into Nigeria, we welcome them with red carpet but to go to their own countries, we find it difficult”, Onyema said.

But Aviation Roundtable called on Nigerian airlines to explore the possibility of merger to make them stronger to compete with other big African carriers.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App