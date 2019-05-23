Nigeria is not at ease, says Bode George

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George o Thursday reflected on the 20 years of Nigeria’s democracy, concluding that the nation is not at ease.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, George explained that his intervention was not driven by political or affinity but remarking as a concerned Nigerian elder and patriot.

He said, “Our democracy is now 20 years old of successive, uninterrupted continuity and maturation”

“This by any standard or any stretch of historical interpretation ought to be celebrated if we were in normal times.”

“But unfortunately, we are not in normal times. This is a period of ferment and tumult. Our nation is not at ease.”

“We are all ill-defined, ill-shaped, broken into a thousand pieces. The democratic purity is dangerously distorted, bruised, disfigured, savaged, hurled to the brink of a ruinous precipice”.

“Alas, this nation is without ethical leadership, without honour, without credible vision, lacking in purposeful articulation.

“The scourge of nepotism, the poisonous bile of tribal triumphalism, the hate infested curse of provincial fixities are now gaining grounds everywhere, defining the thematic aberrations of our times”, he added.

