Nigeria is declining, says Yoruba leader, Prof Akintoye

The leader of the Yoruba people, Professor Banji Akintoye, on Tuesday lamented that Nigeria is declining because of the way it’s being governed over the years, and urged the Yoruba-speaking people across the country to stand up for what’s right.

He disclosed this when he led a delegation of other notable Yorubas to the Popoyemoja, Ibadan palace of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, today.

Prof. Akintoye said his mission as a leader of the race is to ensure that the Yoruba takes back its pride of place in what he described as a ‘declining nation’.

“My agenda for the Yoruba race is simple; we are a strong nation and we have accumulated a great deal of strength in human power and in a whole lot of other things. It is not right that we should be declining with Nigeria.

“Nigeria is declining because of the way Nigeria is structured and because of the way Nigeria is governed. Even if we cannot change that, we can change our own destiny in Nigeria, that’s my agenda.

“I want to cry to the Yoruba people, first do not be scared by the people who say they are coming to conquer, kill and destroy among you. Stand up, you are great people, stand up and defend your land. There is nothing more than that.

“Continue to honour our tradition of hospitality and inclusion of foreigners among us, continue to do that. But if any foreigner comes or wants to come and disrupt our land, or to come and kill, maim and destroy among us, tell them they cannot succeed.

“The second thing is that a nation like Yoruba should not be producing millions of children from universities and other high institutions of learning who have no jobs, who have no prospects, who have no hope; we can change that and we must change that, there is hope.

“There are examples of countries where it had been done; we can do it too in Yoruba land in very many ways. Yoruba nation, you’re a great nation, defend your land. Yoruba nation you are a great nation, you are a pacesetter at an important time in the history of Nigeria, Africa, return to your position as pacesetter.

“I want to be able to enter every Yoruba man’s house, enter every office of a Yoruba governor. We’re not politicians, no partisanship whatever. We’re ready to change our lives and have a new order.

“Kabiyesi, I want to tell you that I am concerned about Yoruba. I still love Nigeria but I am of the opinion that we can change our Yoruba nation in Nigeria within the armpit of law. There are examples of countries where it had been done; we can do it too in Yoruba land in very many ways,” Prof. Akintoye said.

Responding, Oba Adetunji who was flanked by his Olori Rashidat Adetunji thanked the Yoruba leader for his resolve and acceptance to work for the progress of the race.

The monarch assured Akintoye that his doors are open to him for consultation at any point on short notice, saying “I am ready to adjust my itinerary to accommodate your visit and consultation at any given time.”

Notable personalities on Prof. Akintoye’s entourage include the Agbaakin Olubadan of Ibadan, Chief Lekan Alabi; Akogun Odu’a, Chief Tola Adeniyi; Leader of Yoruba Koya, Chief Deji Osibogun; Mr Kunle Adesokan; Mrs Ronke Akinlolu, and Chief Mrs Anike Obot, among others.

