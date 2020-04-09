Nigeria: Inviting COVID-19

ADVERTISEMENT

No one as yet knows how the late arrival of the coronavirus pandemic will eventually play out here in Nigeria. It is true that since 19th March when the Federal Ministry of Education ordered the closure of all schools across the country, much government effort across all levels has been in response to this novel disease. It is also true that by and large much of this response has been commendable. But it is equally true that all of this could have been avoided altogether.

The question, for Nigeria, is not just what governments are doing now or may have to do in the weeks or months ahead to contain this virus, important as these are.

The real question is why let the virus into the country in the first place? This is important because for all intents and purposes, COVID-19 arrived Nigeria not as a matter of inevitability, but almost by the government’s own invitation. The federal government had at least three clear windows of opportunity to shut the virus out of Nigeria altogether. Unfortunately, the government did not take any of them.

By the time Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27, 2020, the virus had already been raging across many countries for about two months and the World Health Organisation (WHO), had even already declared it a global pandemic. Those two months are the first window of opportunity we missed to shut the virus out of our borders.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

As the federal government must have known by that date, the best and indeed, the only option available to Nigeria against this virus was prevention.

The second and perhaps the most important window of opportunity we missed relate to government’s decisions and actions in the days immediately following the arrival of the index case on February 27, 2020. It is all too clear now, as it was even then, that for COIVD-19, even a week is a very, very long time. Indeed, some of the most devastating facts about this pandemic were already well known by this date. At least three of these facts should have informed our decision making and action within days following the index case.

One, it was widely known that even a handful of imported cases could trigger a chain of local transmission that no one knows where or when it would stop. With a rate of infection that doubles every three or so days, it was very clear to all that COVID-19 is far more contagious than recent viral outbreaks like SARS, MERS and Ebola, even if less deadly than these other viruses. This is why it easily overwhelms even the most stable and accomplished healthcare systems anywhere in the world.

Two, the whole world knew, and the Nigerian government must have known, that the problem with this pandemic is not so much the infections or deaths arising from it, sad and regrettable as these are, but the unquantifiable disruptions it imposes upon social and economic life in every country it gained a foothold.

Third, we knew too that we do not have even an average healthcare system in this country. We knew that our economy, already reeling from the impacts of the sharp dip in oil prices-itself a consequence of this pandemic on the global economy-does not have the resources required to prop up the country in a crisis of this magnitude. More significantly perhaps, we knew that many millions of Nigerians cannot withstand the economic hardships and inconvenience that a prolonged lockdown must entail once we get to where we are now.

We knew all these facts and they should have guided our own decision-making of taking the best and only option of preventing its entry by simply closing our borders to all international traffic.

The final question relates to the issue of mandatory or voluntary isolation for arrivals into the country during the three weeks from 27th February to between 18th and 23rd March when all borders were finally shut down. Why did the government opt for voluntary self-isolation over declaring and enforcing a mandatory quarantine for all incoming travellers during these critical three weeks?

Even by that late date in this global crisis, it was crystal clear that Asian countries nearest to and with perhaps the heaviest traffic to and from China like Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, South Korea were largely successful in containing the spread of the virus into and within their borders because, among other things, they enforced a mandatory quarantine for all people coming into their countries, from wherever. But the Nigerian government opted for an advisory self-isolation, in a country with a largely disobedient citizenry.

All that we are dealing with now and are likely to deal with over the coming weeks stems from that last missed opportunity. And that too must be said.

Even if this whole situation ends today, the social, mental and economic disruptions we have all experienced so far are already greater than any presumed benefits of leaving the borders open until late or the inconvenience to a few people of enforcing mandatory quarantine.

Perhaps, the virus is spreading quietly under the radar given its exponential transmission rate, given that our testing capacity is grossly limited and that thousands of returnees from high-risk countries have not been traced, let alone tested or isolated. We all hope that this is not the case. But hope is neither medicine nor strategy. It is certainly not a substitute for sound public management on an issue of national security.

Dr. Suleiman is Executive Director, Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability, and Assistant Professor in Politics and Communication at American University of Nigeria, Yola. 07066451983.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App