Nigeria-Indonesia trade volume witnesses 10% rise – Envoy

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Usra Hendra Harahap, says the trade volume of both countries saw a 10.7 percent increase last year.

Harahap, who spoke during the country 74th anniversary celebration reception in held Abuja, said: “The total bilateral trade recorded in 2018 reached up to USD 2.9 billion compared to the previous year which only recorded $1.6 billion – which is 10.7 per cent increase.

“Nigeria is not only a friend of Indonesia, but also an “important partner on the fields of politics economy, cultural exchange, education, science and technology.”

According to him, the Indonesian government is targeting economic growth between 5.2 and 5.3 per cent.

Speaking on the Indonesia Africa infrastructure Dialogue held in Bali, Harahap said: “In 2018 alone the trade value between Indonesia and Africa reached over $11.06bn showing an increase of 25 per cent from the previous year.”

He said the Indonesian businesses in Africa also kept progressing with a total of 30 companies in Africa, 16 of which are in Nigeria.

