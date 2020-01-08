Nigeria imported over 18bn litres of PMS in 2019 – PPPRA

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest report by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) shows that over 18 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also called petrol, was supplied into Nigeria in 2019.

According to the Executive Secretary of the agency, Abdulkadir Saidu in a report on Wednesday, the total quantity of PMS supplied across the nation, as at November 2019, was 18,623,992,092 litres.

Saidu, in the report, said that 1,612 vessels laden with different petroleum products docked in Nigerian waters in 2019.

A breakdown of the import figures shows that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was responsible for 99.61 per cent of the total 19,175,737,226 litres of petrol that was imported while Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN) imported 0.39 per cent in 2019.

On the other hand, only 166,332,185 litres of PMS was produced locally in the same year.

The report indicated that other petroleum products imported into the country were: AGO (diesel) 4,586,878,439 litres, HHK (kerosene) 128,110,313 litres; ATK (aviation fuel) 951,769 084 litres.

Saidu reiterated that the agency will continue to ensure transparency in the oil and gas value chain by making available reliable data to strategic government agencies such as NEITI, CBN and NBS for adequate planning and decision making in the country.

The agency, he said, will also continue to collaborate with the NNPC and other oil marketing companies towards improving the regulatory environment as well as ensuring uninterrupted products availability.

