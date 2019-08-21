Nigeria hits 3-year mark without polio

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria, today, marked three years without a record of wild polio virus in the country.

Following the record, the country will submit its data to a regional committee of polio eradication for evaluation as soon as March 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

The committee will also confirm if countries in the region are polio free.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the cases remain zero, then the Africa region will be certified polio free by June 2020.

There have been continued campaigns to reach more children and improve immunisation coverage since August 21, 2016 when polio was detected in a child in Mungonu local government of Borno.

Officer in charge of the World Health Organisation, Peter Clement, says the next six months towards evaluation of Nigeria’s documentation were the “most critical”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App