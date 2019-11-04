‘Nigeria has lowest sugar consumption in W’Africa’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Dr. Latif Busari, has said that Nigeria has the lowest sugar per capita consumption in West Africa.

Dr. Busari made the statement while speaking at a sugar sensitisation workshop held in Ibadan.

Citing data from the International Sugar Organisation (ISO, 2018) to show that sugar intake in Nigeria is relatively low compared with other countries of the world, he said Nigeria and Benin Republic have the lowest per capita consumption figure in West Africa being 6.9kg per annum, while Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire have the highest figures of 18kg and 12.1kg respectively.

The sugar council boss made the statement as a reaction to rising unproven claims that Nigerians are consuming too much sugar in their homes which could be responsible for health issues such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

The theme of the workshop was ‘Sugar and Health: The Myths and Facts’.

Dr. Busari, who said “there is the need to educate the public on the real causes of various health challenges wrongfully and solely associated with sugar consumption”, noted that bad eating habits, hereditary, sedentary and ignorance contribute a great deal to some of the health issues confronting mankind.

“On the basis of per capita consumption, indeed for Nigeria, we are not taking enough sugar,” he said.

