Nigeria has cordial relationship with Germany – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that Nigeria was having a warm and cordial relationship with Germany.

He stated this when he received the outgoing German Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Bernhard Schlagheck in his office.

According to him, there had been an excellent bi-lateral relationship existing between Nigeria and Germany over the years, particularly, in the collaborative efforts of putting in place appropriate infrastructure in many states of the federation, including the FCT.

He thanked the German Ambassador for his efforts in consolidating achievements in various fields and wished him success in his next country of assignment.

Responding, Dr. Schlagheck said he enjoyed his stay in the country and thanked the Federal Government of Nigeria for the support extended to him during his tour duty period in the country.

He noted that the rapport existing between President Muhammadu Buhari and the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, had been very cordial.

