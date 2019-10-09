Nigeria has capacity for solar power – NASENI boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, says Nigeria has the capacity to address its inadequate power supply with solar energy.

Haruna said this in Abuja yesterday while receiving an award of excellence from members of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions of the agency.

He said: “We”re aware of the gap, but the research and equipment we’re producing are world class. Our solar power plant in Karshi is a demonstration that it’s possible to do it Nigerian. The plant is 7.5megawatt but with support and funding we can expand it to 50megawatt or more and duplicate it elsewhere.

“What we’ve been calling for a very long time is to ensure that we produce all the raw materials, especially the solar sense locally and the raw materials are available. It is only the equipment to make it that is requiring funding.”

According to him, with the shift of the world to solar energy and the abundance of raw materials in every part of the country, Nigeria has the capacity to have an efficient supply of solar energy.

“The entire world is going solar and in Nigeria, there is no part of the country that solar cannot be installed and it works all year round and it will contribute tremendously to the inadequate power supply that we are experiencing in this country,” he said.

The Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, urged Haruna to continue to do what led to his recognition.

