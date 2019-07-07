ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. William Alo, has said the government of Nigeria has been gender friendly and sensitive.

Alo made this known recently when the Africa Gender Innovation Lab (GIL) of the World Bank visited him. He noted that government has being doing everything possible to promote the course of Nigerian women both in the informal and formal sectors of the economy.

Alo also stressed that legislations and policies in Nigeria are gender friendly adding that the country is complying with the 35% affirmative action and women are given four months maternity leave to enable nursing mothers stay home and take care of their babies and, with their wages being paid.

“In the Ministry of Labour and Employment, we make sure that there is no discrimination between men and women and we preach against it. In all policies and programmes we make sure there is equality, no discrimination of any sort even in wages,” he added

Earlier in her opening remarks, Julia Viallant, Leader of the Africa Gender Innovation (GIL) team, said the purpose of the visit was to figure out “what works and what doesn’t” to improve gender equality.

