Nigeria has 1 doctor to 2,753 patients — FG

Nigeria has one doctor to 2,753 patients, Head, Human Resources for Health, Federal Ministry of Health, Shakuri Kadiri, has said.

He said this in Abuja yesterday at the launch of the Nigeria Health Work Force Country Profile 2018 and handover of the Nigeria Health Workforce Registry by the ministry in collaboration with the World Health Organisation and other partners.

He read the profile which put the number of medical doctors registered with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria at 74,543; implying there are 36.3 medical doctors per 100,000 population.

The last health workforce profile of the country was done in 2012.

WHO Nigeria Officer in Charge, Clement Peter, said the registry and profile would ensure that health workforce information was readily available for evidence-based management and planning

He said WHO, with funding from the Canadian Government, developed the prototype of the National Health Workforce Registry.

He said the current registry had health workforce information for 10 states, stressing the need for the Federal Government and partners to support the scaling up of the registry to cover the remaining states as well as the federal departments, agencies, parastatals and the private sector.

The Minister of Heath, Osagie Ehanire, said the government had been working to obtain accurate data on the existing health workforce in the country to facilitate human resource for health planning and thereby deliver efficient, effective and high quality health services to citizens.

