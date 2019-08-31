‘Nigeria gradually becoming a location for terrorists recruitment’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, Moses Siloko Siasia has lamented that Nigeria is now a location for terrorists recruitment, stressing that “we are sitting on a time bomb”.

According to Siasia, international terrorist organisations were having free market recruiting this generation as a result of lack of proper engagement of young innovative minds in the country.

While addressing journalists in Abuja over the weekend, Siasia emphasised that Africa, particularly Nigeria, was sufficiently blessed with young people who inspire, motivate and contribute to nation and global advancement, but have been relegated to the background.

He noted that the country had lost its value system and if this situation remained unattended to, it will escalate and jeopardise the coexistence of citizens.

Siasia, while decrying the lack of employment for the teaming graduates, lack of skills development centres, lack of social welfare and total absence of motivational leaders, stated that despite these challenges, the nation had produced capable individuals who have projected the image of the country in good light.

“We have the likes of investment banker, Chinedu Echeruo who invented HopStop.com that Apple bought, the likes of Philip Emeagwali, the likes of Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the likes of Chimamanda Adichie and several other Nigerians who are doing extraordinary things everywhere in the world”, he stressed.

He expressed regret that the country had not done much in creating strong institutions, insisting that strong institutions will help bring about much needed development and progress that the impoverished Nigerians yearned for.

He stated that the issue of cyber crime had revealed the inability of African leaders to put in place necessary laws, procedures and principles to ensure that the menace is curbed and young people sensitized on the dangers involved in cyber crime.

He therefore, challenged leaders in Africa to put in place mechanisms that will ensure that young generations of the continent are empowered for useful ventures.

