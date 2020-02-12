Nigeria, Ethiopia sign MoU on defence

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria and Ethiopia have signed a visa waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passport holders.

The two countries equally sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the field of Defence at an occasion by witnessed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday in Addis Ababa.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria and Gedu Andargachew, Ethiopia signed the agreement during the State Visit of President Buhari.

Earlier, while meeting with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, President Buhari had discussed how to explore new areas of collaboration to further enhance and expand Nigeria-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

The visa waiver agreement, according to a statement issued yesterday by the presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, is expected to ease travels by officials and contribute to further strengthening of bilateral relations.

The Memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation is important to both countries in the coordination of efforts in the fight against terrorism and securing peace and stability in their respective sub-regions, as well as on the continent of Africa.

The MoU will also enhance bilateral military cooperation in the areas of training and education, technical assistance, exchange of visits and defence technology transfer.

It also entails cooperation in peace support operation issues within the framework of the respective laws of the Parties and on a reciprocal basis.

Both sides agreed to swiftly conclude negotiations on the revised Bilateral Air Services Agreement and the MoU on cultural cooperation.

The consummation of these two agreements will provide veritable platforms for deepening existing air transport services, tourism and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

President Buhari thanked the government and people of Ethiopia for the warm and generous hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

He further extended an invitation to Prime Minister Ahmed to pay a reciprocal State Visit to Nigeria on mutually convenient dates.

