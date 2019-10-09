Nigeria Customs boss elated by Zenith Bank B’ball Final 8 ticket

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary General, Nigeria Customs Service sports unit, Samuel Onikeku is basking in euphoria of the female basketball team’s qualification for the final 8 of the ongoing Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League.

The Custom ladies qualified from the Savannah Conference which ended yesterday in Abuja.

Speaking with Daily Trust Onikeku expressed satisfaction with the excellent performances of his girls despite losing to Air Warriors.

“I’m impressed with the team as we have lost just a match. We lost to a team that was better on the day of the match not a team that was better prepared.

“I can tell you that we are best prepared team anytime except we are not going to attend any competition.“

“When we go to Lagos that is where the experience will count as we will play against Dolphins, First Bank. So I believe we will be among the first three,” he said.

