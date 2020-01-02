Nigeria craves for new generation of journalists-expert

ADVERTISEMENT

A veteran media practitioner, Wale Adedayo has advocated for new generation of journalists who are committed to make Nigeria a better place.

Such crop of journalists, Adedayo said, must make commitment to themselves and God to discharge their duties professionally in the face of tribulations.

He spoke on a theme “Journalism as a significant tool of governance”, at Ijebu – Ode, Ogun State during the launch of a community news platform, Ogun Reporters Magazine.

Adedayo who was Chief Press Secretary to former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, also berated publishers and owners of media outfit who are in the habit of non – payment of salaries to journalists.

The veteran journalist equally expressed concerned over disruption in the media sector, saying “There is no dividing line between professional journalists and citizen journalists.”

He said: “For young people interested in journalism, they need to make a commitment not just to themselves but to their God. If you are a journalist, you know you are like an Evangelist, you go through a lot of hardship, you go through many tribulations because you want to make the society a better place.

“And in the process, those who are against the society to become a better place, there is nothing they cannot do to make sure you suffer and sometimes you lose your life. So, you need to make that commitment to yourself that what I am doing, I am doing it for God and my conscience not necessarily for the reward in terms of salary. It is not as if you are not entitled to your salary, but even if you are being paid N1million you cannot equate it to being killed or your family being hunted.

“If you concentrate on salary alone, you are not going to do a good job. You are entitled to your salary, but I am telling you that risk involved in quality journalism far outweighs whatever salary you are going to take.”

In his remarks, Publisher of the Magazine, Damilola Adelesi said the platform was established to fix deficit in the media coverage of events in Ogun State.

Adelesi said the platform was poised to correct ills of the society and put government on its toes by carrying out reports without fear or favour.

