Nigeria Covid-19 infections rise to 190

Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 190.



The announcement came hours after Lagos health commissioner Akin Abayomi announced Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his family and aides tested negative for coronavirus.

Information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control indicates Covid-19 has been reported in 13 states

Lagos, with 98 cases reported, has the highest burden.

Abuja is second, with 38 cases reported.

The others are

Osun- 20

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1