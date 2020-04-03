Nigeria Covid-19 infections rise to 190

  1. Home
By Judd-Leonard Okafor @judd_leonard Published Date
A man wearing an alternative mask poses for a photograph in Kampala, on April 1, 2020. - Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on March 30, 2020, ordered an immediate 14-day nationwide lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus which has so far infected 33 people in the country. (Photo by SUMY SADURNI / AFP)
Six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Osun State, bringing the country’s total number of confirmed cases to 190.
The announcement came hours after Lagos health commissioner Akin Abayomi announced Lagos governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his family and aides tested negative for coronavirus.

Information from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control indicates Covid-19 has been reported in 13 states
Lagos, with 98 cases reported, has the highest burden.
Abuja is second, with 38 cases reported.
The others are
Osun- 20
Oyo- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

