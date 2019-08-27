Nigeria corruption index to focus on prevention – ICPC

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, on Tuesday said the proposed Nigeria Corruption Index (NCI), is focused on preventing corruption in sectors that appear to be vulnerable to corrupt practices.

He spoke during the National Stakeholders Meeting on Nigeria Corruption Index and Presentation of Policy Brief on Eradicating Electoral Corruption held at the ICPC headquarters in Abuja, anchored by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria.

He said the proposed Nigeria Corruption Index is a comparative ranking of corruption perception across key institutions in both the public and private sector in the country.

He explained that “Why do we need an NCI? There is a saying that he who feels it know it, when you have surveys that are externally designed they may not ask the right questions, they may not look in the right places.”

He said although the ICPC has ideas about the challenges, there is a need to know more intensely what these problems are so to ask the right questions, from the right places and to take corrective measures.

He said, “We are not working alone on this project we are working with other agencies of government who can help us to implement the findings and outcomes.”

